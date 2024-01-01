Fattoush salad in Farmington
Farmington restaurants that serve fattoush salad
More about La Marsa -- Farmington Hills (Middlebelt), MI
La Marsa -- Farmington Hills (Middlebelt), MI
24273 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills
|Fattoush Salad
|$0.00
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, sumac, and toasted pita with our house dressing.
More about La Marsa: Farmington Hills @ Drake & Grand River Ave
La Marsa: Farmington Hills @ Drake & Grand River Ave
35558 Grand River Avenue, Farmington Hills
|Fattoush Salad
|$0.00
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, sumac, and toasted pita with our house dressing.