Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fattoush salad in Farmington

Go
Farmington restaurants
Toast

Farmington restaurants that serve fattoush salad

Item pic

 

La Marsa -- Farmington Hills (Middlebelt), MI

24273 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fattoush Salad$0.00
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, sumac, and toasted pita with our house dressing.
More about La Marsa -- Farmington Hills (Middlebelt), MI
Item pic

 

La Marsa: Farmington Hills @ Drake & Grand River Ave

35558 Grand River Avenue, Farmington Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$0.00
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, sumac, and toasted pita with our house dressing.
More about La Marsa: Farmington Hills @ Drake & Grand River Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Farmington

Shish Tawook Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Vegetarian Sandwiches

Falafel Sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma

Shawarma

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Farmington to explore

Livonia

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

West Bloomfield

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (210 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1155 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (822 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (754 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (503 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (496 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston