Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Farmington

Go
Farmington restaurants
Toast

Farmington restaurants that serve muffins

Louisiana Creole Gumbo image

 

Louisiana Creole Gumbo - Orchard Lake Road

29216 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Muffins$1.10
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo - Orchard Lake Road
Consumer pic

 

Sellers Buick GMC - Picasso Express Cafe

38000 Grand River Ave., Farmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Muffin$3.99
More about Sellers Buick GMC - Picasso Express Cafe
Map

More near Farmington to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

West Bloomfield

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (88 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (566 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston