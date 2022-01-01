Pancakes in Flagstaff
Flagstaff restaurants that serve pancakes
Brandys Restaurant & Bakery
1500 E Cedar Ave #40, Flagstaff
|Brandy's Pancakes
|$7.99
Our plate-sized buttermilk pancake is made from scratch!
|Buttermilk Pancake
|$3.49
The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown
12 S Mikes Pike, Flagstaff
|Kids smiley faced pancake & 1 bacon
|$6.50
|BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Homemade Batter, Served with Butter & Syrup.
Brandys Cafe
18 S Beaver St, Flagstaff
|Brandy's Pancakes
|$7.99
Our plate-sized buttermilk pancake is made from scratch!
Over Easy
2500 S Woodlands Village Blvd, Flagstaff
|(2) Protein Pancake
|$8.00
Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup
|Kids M&M Pancakes
|$6.00
2 fluffy buttermilk M&M pancakes with butter and syrup
|(1) Protein Pancake
|$4.00
Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup