Pancakes in Flagstaff

Brandys Restaurant & Bakery image

 

Brandys Restaurant & Bakery

1500 E Cedar Ave #40, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brandy's Pancakes$7.99
Our plate-sized buttermilk pancake is made from scratch!
Buttermilk Pancake$3.49
More about Brandys Restaurant & Bakery
The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown image

 

The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown

12 S Mikes Pike, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids smiley faced pancake & 1 bacon$6.50
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Homemade Batter, Served with Butter & Syrup.
More about The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown
Main pic

 

Brandys Cafe

18 S Beaver St, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brandy's Pancakes$7.99
Our plate-sized buttermilk pancake is made from scratch!
More about Brandys Cafe
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

2500 S Woodlands Village Blvd, Flagstaff

Avg 4.5 (1142 reviews)
Takeout
(2) Protein Pancake$8.00
Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup
Kids M&M Pancakes$6.00
2 fluffy buttermilk M&M pancakes with butter and syrup
(1) Protein Pancake$4.00
Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup
More about Over Easy
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Spur Cafe

1300 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wagon Wheel Pancake$10.49
More about Lone Spur Cafe

