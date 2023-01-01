Calamari in Forest Hills
Forest Hills restaurants that serve calamari
Tuscan Hills
11060 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills
|Calamari Fritti
|$15.95
Fried calamari with chili pepper sauce
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Nick's Bistro
104-20 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills
|Grilled Calamari
|$18.00
|Fried Calamari
|$16.00
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mojo
70-20 Austin St, Forest Hills
|Fried Calamari
|$15.00
Calamar, yuca fries and pickled onions served with tartar sauce & green sauce
Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen
107-23 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills
|Calamari
|$17.00