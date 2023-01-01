Calamari in Forest Hills

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuscan Hills

11060 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Fritti$15.95
Fried calamari with chili pepper sauce
More about Tuscan Hills
Item pic

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Nick's Bistro

104-20 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills

Avg 4.7 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Calamari$18.00
Fried Calamari$16.00
More about Nick's Bistro
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mojo

70-20 Austin St, Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$15.00
Calamar, yuca fries and pickled onions served with tartar sauce & green sauce
More about Mojo
Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen image

 

Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen

107-23 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$17.00
More about Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Spy C Cuisine

72-06 Austin Street, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
炸魷魚圈 H10.Fried Calamari$10.95
More about Spy C Cuisine

