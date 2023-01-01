Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood soup in Forest Hills

Forest Hills restaurants
Forest Hills restaurants that serve seafood soup

Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls

100-30 Queens Boulevard, Queens

Takeout
Seafood Hot Sour Soup 海鲜酸辣汤$13.95
A traditional Chinese soup with broth, eggs, tofu and vegetables. Soup is in a 32 oz container
Seafood Noodle Soup 海鲜汤面$13.95
MAS TORTILLA

113-27B QUEENS BLVD, FOREST HILLS NY 11375, QUEENS

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SOPA DE MARISCOS (MEXICAN SEAFOOD SOUP)$26.95
MAZATLAN-STYLE MIXED SEAFOOD SOUP. SAVORY FISH BROTH WITH CLAMS, MUSSELS, SHRIMP, CALAMARI, CRAB, AND OCTOPUS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MEXICAN RICE, TORTILLA CHIP OR WARM CORN TORTILLAS
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

MoCA Asian Bistro - Forest Hills

107-18 70th Rd, Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Hot & Sour Soup$12.00
Seafood and Mushrooms
Seafood Noodle Soup$20.00
