Seafood soup in Forest Hills

Bund on Queens Blvd - Forest HIlls
100-30 Queens Boulevard, Queens
|Seafood Hot Sour Soup 海鲜酸辣汤
|$13.95
A traditional Chinese soup with broth, eggs, tofu and vegetables. Soup is in a 32 oz container
|Seafood Noodle Soup 海鲜汤面
|$13.95
MAS TORTILLA
113-27B QUEENS BLVD, FOREST HILLS NY 11375, QUEENS
|SOPA DE MARISCOS (MEXICAN SEAFOOD SOUP)
|$26.95
MAZATLAN-STYLE MIXED SEAFOOD SOUP. SAVORY FISH BROTH WITH CLAMS, MUSSELS, SHRIMP, CALAMARI, CRAB, AND OCTOPUS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MEXICAN RICE, TORTILLA CHIP OR WARM CORN TORTILLAS