Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rolls in Fort Collins

Go
Fort Collins restaurants
Toast

Fort Collins restaurants that serve crab rolls

White Tree Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

White Tree Sushi

1015 S Taft Hill Rd, Fort Collins

Avg 4.5 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Crab California Roll$8.00
Fried crab stick, cucumber, avocado
More about White Tree Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Lulu Asian Bistro

117 S College Ave, Fort Collins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Crab Tempura Roll$16.95
More about Lulu Asian Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Collins

Fish And Chips

Turkey Melts

Tuna Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Veggie Rolls

Lobster Rolls

Avocado Sandwiches

Map

More near Fort Collins to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Longmont

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Cheyenne

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (556 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (221 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1632 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1368 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston