Crab rolls in
Fort Collins
/
Fort Collins
/
Crab Rolls
Fort Collins restaurants that serve crab rolls
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
White Tree Sushi
1015 S Taft Hill Rd, Fort Collins
Avg 4.5
(527 reviews)
Fried Crab California Roll
$8.00
Fried crab stick, cucumber, avocado
More about White Tree Sushi
Lulu Asian Bistro
117 S College Ave, Fort Collins
No reviews yet
Spicy Crab Tempura Roll
$16.95
More about Lulu Asian Bistro
