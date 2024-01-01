Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp soup in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve shrimp soup

Item pic

 

Sushi Raku

10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Wonton Soup$6.50
Shrimp Wonton,Seaweed and Scallion
More about Sushi Raku
Restaurant banner

 

Koi Sushi Lounge

1841 Cordova Rd, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LOBSTER & SHRIMP WONTON SOUP$9.00
Homemade lobster & shrimp wonton, bok choy, garlic, scallions
More about Koi Sushi Lounge

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Pudding

Lentil Soup

Chicken Curry

Baby Back Ribs

Steak Burritos

Caprese Paninis

Short Ribs

Thai Tea

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (164 restaurants)

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1336 restaurants)

Clewiston

No reviews yet

Naples

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 3.9 (45 restaurants)

Sebring

No reviews yet

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (420 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (130 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (359 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (313 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston