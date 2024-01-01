Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp soup in
Fort Lauderdale
/
Fort Lauderdale
/
Shrimp Soup
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve shrimp soup
Sushi Raku
10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac
No reviews yet
Shrimp Wonton Soup
$6.50
Shrimp Wonton,Seaweed and Scallion
More about Sushi Raku
Koi Sushi Lounge
1841 Cordova Rd, Fort Lauderdale
No reviews yet
LOBSTER & SHRIMP WONTON SOUP
$9.00
Homemade lobster & shrimp wonton, bok choy, garlic, scallions
More about Koi Sushi Lounge
