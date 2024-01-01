Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Foxboro

Go
Foxboro restaurants
Toast

Foxboro restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

UNION STRAW image

 

Union Straw

8 Mechanic Street, Foxboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Snack Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
More about Union Straw
Item pic

 

Epicurean Feast - 2790 - Cardinal Health Bldg 5

777 West St, Mansfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
More about Epicurean Feast - 2790 - Cardinal Health Bldg 5

Browse other tasty dishes in Foxboro

Hummus

Penne

Nachos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Caprese Sandwiches

Garden Salad

Cheeseburgers

Brisket

Map

More near Foxboro to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Norton

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Walpole

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Sharon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Easton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

South Easton

No reviews yet

Plainville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (719 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (75 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (963 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (764 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (401 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston