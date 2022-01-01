Framingham brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Framingham
More about Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company
Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company
81 Morton Street, Framingham
|Popular items
|Hair Raiser - 4-Pack
|$19.00
New England DIPA, 8.0% ABV - Big citrus peel hop aroma greets your nose followed by flavors of citrus zest, grapefruit and hints of mango and peaches. Hop bitterness is balanced by sweet malt with a smooth, full mouthfeel.
|Just A Kitten - 4-Pack
|$14.00
New England IPA, 5.0% - A lighter-bodied, supremely drinkable NE IPA with Citra, Mosaic and Vic Secret hops. Fruity, herbal hop aroma and a clean finish.
|Briefcase - 4-Pack
|$14.00
American Porter, 5.4% ABV - Our porter satisfies without being heavy. Toasted dark bread and nutty aromas start you off followed by light roasted coffee, dark chocolate and a touch of blackberry. The finish is dry keeping you ready for another sip.
More about Jack's Abby Craft Lagers
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jack's Abby Craft Lagers
100 Clinton Street, Framingham
|Popular items
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
bread crumb topping
|Pork Carnitas Pizza
|$15.00
cilantro pesto / short rib / red onion / tomatillo salsa / jalapeño / pineapple
|Old Reliable Pizza
|$12.00
tomato / mozzarella