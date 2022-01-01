Nachos in Framingham
Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails
47 Beacon St, Framingham
|Nachos
|$28.00
house corn tortilla chips, pepper jack, street corn roasted with finely chopped jalapeños & cilantro, nacho crema, topped with cotija cheese & fresh cilantro (cannot be made without jalapeños or cilantro that is in the street corn, however the fresh cilantro topping can be withheld) Check to see if our fresh guacamole is still available under our side dishes!
|Half Tray Nacho
|$14.00
Saxonville Burrito Co.
1645 Concord Street, Framingham
|Loaded steak nachos
|$10.99
Homeade tortilla chips, Mexican cheesy blend, shredded steak, diced onion, cilantro, diced tomato, sour cream and guac
|Loaded chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Homeade tortilla chips, Mexican cheesy blend, shredded chicken, diced onion, cilantro, diced tomato, sour cream and guac