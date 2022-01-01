Nachos in Framingham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Framingham restaurants that serve nachos

Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails image

FRENCH FRIES

Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails

47 Beacon St, Framingham

Avg 4 (302 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$28.00
house corn tortilla chips, pepper jack, street corn roasted with finely chopped jalapeños & cilantro, nacho crema, topped with cotija cheese & fresh cilantro (cannot be made without jalapeños or cilantro that is in the street corn, however the fresh cilantro topping can be withheld) Check to see if our fresh guacamole is still available under our side dishes!
Half Tray Nacho$14.00
house corn tortilla chips, pepper jack, street corn roasted with finely chopped jalapeños & cilantro, nacho crema, topped with cotija cheese & fresh cilantro (cannot be made without jalapeños or cilantro that is in the street corn, however the fresh cilantro topping can be withheld) Check to see if our fresh guacamole is still available under our side dishes!
More about Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails
Saxonville Burrito Co. image

 

Saxonville Burrito Co.

1645 Concord Street, Framingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded steak nachos$10.99
Homeade tortilla chips, Mexican cheesy blend, shredded steak, diced onion, cilantro, diced tomato, sour cream and guac
Loaded chicken Nachos$9.99
Homeade tortilla chips, Mexican cheesy blend, shredded chicken, diced onion, cilantro, diced tomato, sour cream and guac
More about Saxonville Burrito Co.

Map

Map

