Roti in Framingham

Indian Food and Spices
Indian Food and Spices
855 Worcester Road, Framingham
|Makki Ki Roti (2 pieces)
|$5.99
Makki ki roti is a flat unleavened bread made from corn meal (maize flour) baked on a tava.
Rasoi Indian Cuisine
Rasoi Indian Cuisine
855 Worcester Road, Framingham
|MISSI ROTI
|$0.00
savory and nutty flavored flatbreads made with a mix of whole wheat flour, gram flour and spices.
|RUMALI ROTI (2PCS)
|$6.99
Roomali roti are thin soft rotis and can be folded like a handkerchief. Hence the name Rumali or Roomali rot
|TANDOORI ROTI (2PCS)
|$0.00
It's a flatbread made with whole wheat and traditionally cooked in tandoor