Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in Framingham

Go
Framingham restaurants
Toast

Framingham restaurants that serve roti

Item pic

 

Indian Food and Spices

855 Worcester Road, Framingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Makki Ki Roti (2 pieces)$5.99
Makki ki roti is a flat unleavened bread made from corn meal (maize flour) baked on a tava.
More about Indian Food and Spices
Item pic

 

Rasoi Indian Cuisine

855 Worcester Road, Framingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MISSI ROTI$0.00
savory and nutty flavored flatbreads made with a mix of whole wheat flour, gram flour and spices.
RUMALI ROTI (2PCS)$6.99
Roomali roti are thin soft rotis and can be folded like a handkerchief. Hence the name Rumali or Roomali rot
TANDOORI ROTI (2PCS)$0.00
It's a flatbread made with whole wheat and traditionally cooked in tandoor
More about Rasoi Indian Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Framingham

Kebabs

Sashimi

Veggie Burgers

Fajitas

Edamame

Quinoa Salad

Garlic Naan

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Framingham to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Natick

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Wellesley

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wellesley Hills

No reviews yet

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Wayland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (721 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston