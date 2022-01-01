Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Franklin

Go
Franklin restaurants
Toast

Franklin restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey

125 5th Ave S, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Cup Of Smoked Cheddar Grits$3.00
Grit Bowl$12.00
Warm Sweetwater Valley smoked cheddar cheese grits with chilled prosciutto, arugula, house pickled okra and dijon sour cream. {+ two over medium Kentucky Farm Fresh Eggs $3}
More about FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey
Ruby Sunshine image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

231 Public Square #100, Franklin

Avg 4.2 (1295 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stone-Ground Grits$3.00
Cheese Grits$3.50
More about Ruby Sunshine
Consumer pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hogwood BBQ

600A Frazier Drive, Suite 100, Franklin

Avg 4.7 (1300 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PINT Hatch Chile Cheese Grits$8.49
QUART Hatch Chile Cheese Grits$16.99
More about Hogwood BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Franklin

Turkey Burgers

Sweet Potato Fries

Pies

Burritos

Corn Dogs

Steak Quesadillas

Quesadillas

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Franklin to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston