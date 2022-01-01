Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak quesadillas in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

Corner Pub Franklin image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Franklin

1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
Takeout
STEAK QUESADILLA$12.00
Toasted flour tortilla and stuffed with our seasoned grilled steak, peppers and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
More about Corner Pub Franklin
Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory image

TACOS

Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory

230 Franklin Road #11Y, Franklin

Avg 4.3 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajita Quesadilla$14.00
Fajita skirt steak, peppers and onion, cheese with pico and mojo's sauce on the side.
Steak Quesadilla$13.00
More about Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
Corner Pub Cool Springs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Cool Springs

9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin

Avg 4.6 (144 reviews)
Takeout
STEAK QUESADILLA$12.00
Toasted flour tortilla and stuffed with our seasoned grilled steak, peppers and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
More about Corner Pub Cool Springs

