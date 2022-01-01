Steak quesadillas in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
More about Corner Pub Franklin
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Franklin
1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|STEAK QUESADILLA
|$12.00
Toasted flour tortilla and stuffed with our seasoned grilled steak, peppers and onions, with melted monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa on the side
More about Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
TACOS
Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
230 Franklin Road #11Y, Franklin
|Steak Fajita Quesadilla
|$14.00
Fajita skirt steak, peppers and onion, cheese with pico and mojo's sauce on the side.
|Steak Quesadilla
|$13.00
More about Corner Pub Cool Springs
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Cool Springs
9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin
