Tamales in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve tamales
Cacique Restaurant
26 N. Market st, FREDERICK
|Tamal de Elote
|$7.99
Sweet corn cake served with sour cream.
Mariachi Restaurant
5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick
|TAMALES DE POLLO
|$7.99
Two tamales stuffed with chicken Central American style served with pico de gallo.
|TAMALES DE ELOTE
|$6.99
Two sweet corn cake tamales served with sour cream.
Mexicali Cantina
467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick
|Mexican Chicken Tamales
|$7.99
Seasoned corn meal dough stuffed with pulled chicken and steamed in a corn husk. A serving of three tamales served with our homemade green tomatillo sauce.
|Mexican Pork Tamales
|$7.99
Seasoned corn meal dough stuffed with pulled pork and steamed in a corn husk. A serving of three tamales served with our homemade ground beef sauce
|Tamal de Elote
|$5.99
Sweet corn cake served with sour cream. A favorite in Mexico.