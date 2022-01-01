Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Frederick

Go
Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve tamales

Item pic

 

Cacique Restaurant

26 N. Market st, FREDERICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tamal de Elote$7.99
Sweet corn cake served with sour cream.
More about Cacique Restaurant
TAMALES DE ELOTE image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mariachi Restaurant

5854 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TAMALES DE POLLO$7.99
Two tamales stuffed with chicken Central American style served with pico de gallo.
TAMALES DE ELOTE$6.99
Two sweet corn cake tamales served with sour cream.
More about Mariachi Restaurant
Mexicali Cantina image

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mexican Chicken Tamales$7.99
Seasoned corn meal dough stuffed with pulled chicken and steamed in a corn husk. A serving of three tamales served with our homemade green tomatillo sauce.
Mexican Pork Tamales$7.99
Seasoned corn meal dough stuffed with pulled pork and steamed in a corn husk. A serving of three tamales served with our homemade ground beef sauce
Tamal de Elote$5.99
Sweet corn cake served with sour cream. A favorite in Mexico.
More about Mexicali Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Frederick

Scallops

Sticky Rice

Chicken Tenders

Sopapilla

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Frederick to explore

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Leesburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston