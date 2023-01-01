Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna rolls in
Frederick
/
Frederick
/
Tuna Rolls
Frederick restaurants that serve tuna rolls
SANDWICHES
Pumpernickle + Rye
3538 Urbana Pike Suite A, Frederick
Avg 4.8
(792 reviews)
Let Me See Your Tuna Roll
$12.00
Balsamic tuna salad, mixed greens, brioche bun.
More about Pumpernickle + Rye
Sapporo II
5 W Church S, Frederick
No reviews yet
Spicy Tuna Roll
$8.00
Tuna Roll
$7.00
Crazy Tuna Roll
$15.00
More about Sapporo II
