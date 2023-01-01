Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve tuna rolls

SANDWICHES

Pumpernickle + Rye

3538 Urbana Pike Suite A, Frederick

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
Takeout
Let Me See Your Tuna Roll$12.00
Balsamic tuna salad, mixed greens, brioche bun.
More about Pumpernickle + Rye
Sapporo II

5 W Church S, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Tuna Roll$7.00
Crazy Tuna Roll$15.00
More about Sapporo II

