Cobb salad in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve cobb salad
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pretzel and Pizza Creations
210 N Market St, Frederick
|Cobb Salad
|$13.99
PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
White Rabbit Gastropub
18 Market Space, Frederick
|Cobb Salad
|$18.00
This salad comes with mixed greens, hard boiled eggs, red onion, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, fried chicken & your choice or ranch, bleu cheese or honey mustard dressing.
SEAFOOD
Bushwaller's
209 North Market St, Frederick
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, Irish bacon crumbles, turkey, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, 1,000 Island dressing.