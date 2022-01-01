Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried rice in
Fredericksburg
/
Fredericksburg
/
Fried Rice
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve fried rice
VA Famous Teriyaki
11105 Leavells Rd, Fredericksburg
Avg 4.7
(24 reviews)
Fried Rice
$2.50
Plain fried rice with peas and carrots
More about VA Famous Teriyaki
Super Rico Fredericksburg
2386 plank road, fredericksburg
No reviews yet
Fried Rice (Arroz Chaufa)
$4.49
Fried rice and Black beans
$4.49
More about Super Rico Fredericksburg
