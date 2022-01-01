Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg restaurants
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve fried rice

VA Famous Teriyaki image

 

VA Famous Teriyaki

11105 Leavells Rd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.7 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice$2.50
Plain fried rice with peas and carrots
More about VA Famous Teriyaki
Item pic

 

Super Rico Fredericksburg

2386 plank road, fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Rice (Arroz Chaufa)$4.49
Fried rice and Black beans$4.49
More about Super Rico Fredericksburg

