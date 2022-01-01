Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve tuna salad

Four Seasons Family Restaurant

10660 Patriot Hwy (5201 Jefferson Davis Hwy), Fredericksburg

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tuna Fish Salad Sub$9.99
tuna fish salad with lettuce and tomato
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard

2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (542 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.00
Tuna Salad Sandwich Freshly Made Tuna Salad, Tomato, Green Leaf Lettuce. Served on White or Wheat bread.
SOUPS • SALADS

Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road

7013 Harrison rd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.00
Tuna Salad Sandwich Freshly Made Tuna Salad, Tomato, Green Leaf Lettuce. Served on White or Wheat bread.
