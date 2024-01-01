Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Fresh Meadows

Fresh Meadows restaurants
Fresh Meadows restaurants that serve fried rice

Sup Thai Kitchen

178-19 Union Tpke, Queens

L.Bangkok fried rice$13.00
Egg, scallions, onions,light soy sauce mixed with rice
Spicy Basil Fried Rice$14.00
Thai basil, long hot chili, string beans mixed with rice
Poprice - 16216 union turnpike unit 103

16216 union turnpike unit 103, Flushing

Cumin Lamb Fried Rice$12.90
Lemon Chicken Fried Rice$12.80
Beef Short Rib Fried Rice$13.90
Kin'd - Fresh Meadows

192-03 union turnpike, fresh meadows

Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Fried rice with egg, onion, scallion, pineapple chunk, tomato, green pea and cashew nut
