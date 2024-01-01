Fried rice in Fresh Meadows
Fresh Meadows restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Sup Thai Kitchen
Sup Thai Kitchen
178-19 Union Tpke, Queens
|L.Bangkok fried rice
|$13.00
Egg, scallions, onions,light soy sauce mixed with rice
|Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$14.00
Thai basil, long hot chili, string beans mixed with rice
More about Poprice - 16216 union turnpike unit 103
Poprice - 16216 union turnpike unit 103
16216 union turnpike unit 103, Flushing
|Cumin Lamb Fried Rice
|$12.90
|Lemon Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.80
|Beef Short Rib Fried Rice
|$13.90