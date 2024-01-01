Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Thai tea in
Fresh Meadows
/
Fresh Meadows
/
Thai Tea
Fresh Meadows restaurants that serve thai tea
Sup Thai Kitchen
178-19 Union Tpke, Queens
No reviews yet
Thai iced tea
$5.00
More about Sup Thai Kitchen
Kin'd - Fresh Meadows
192-03 Union Turnpike, Queens
No reviews yet
Thai Iced Tea
$5.00
More about Kin'd - Fresh Meadows
Browse other tasty dishes in Fresh Meadows
Mango Salad
Drunken Noodles
Pad Thai
Fried Rice
Dumplings
More near Fresh Meadows to explore
Flushing
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Jamaica
Avg 3.6
(39 restaurants)
Forest Hills
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Bayside
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Ozone Park
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Queens Village
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Little Neck
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Rego Park
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Whitestone
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2487 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(207 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(423 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(513 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(765 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(291 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston