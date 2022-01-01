Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Fresno

Fresno restaurants
Fresno restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Consumer pic

 

Mayd

7090 North Palm Ave, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$6.00
animal style tzatziki, chopped chilis, pickled turnips, red onions, crumbled feta
More about Mayd
Brooks Burgers image

 

Brooks Burgers

190 El Camino, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Golden State Burger$10.50
Bacon, Gourmet onion rings, Egg, Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, Boss Sauce.
Brooks Burger$6.33
Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Boss sauce.
Brooksy BBQ$10.25
Applewood Bacon, Gourmet onion rings, Grilled onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, BBQ sauce.
More about Brooks Burgers
Bulldoc Korean Fusion image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Bulldoc Korean Fusion

3039 E Campus Pointe Dr, Fresno

Avg 4.6 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Sweet Potato Fries$7.95
Sweet Potato Fries$6.95
Seasoned Sweet Potato Fries$8.95
More about Bulldoc Korean Fusion
Item pic

 

Slaters 50-50

639 E Shaw Ave #115, Fresno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Served with our signature pumpkin sauce.
More about Slaters 50-50
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

718 W Shaw Ave, Fresno

Avg 4 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
Small Sweet Potato Fries$9.50
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Banner pic

 

PressBox Sports Grill

6022 N Figarden Drive, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$10.18
More about PressBox Sports Grill

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

