Sweet potato fries in Fresno
Fresno restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about Mayd
Mayd
7090 North Palm Ave, Fresno
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$6.00
animal style tzatziki, chopped chilis, pickled turnips, red onions, crumbled feta
More about Brooks Burgers
Brooks Burgers
190 El Camino, Fresno
|Golden State Burger
|$10.50
Bacon, Gourmet onion rings, Egg, Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, Boss Sauce.
|Brooks Burger
|$6.33
Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Boss sauce.
|Brooksy BBQ
|$10.25
Applewood Bacon, Gourmet onion rings, Grilled onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Colby Jack Cheese, BBQ sauce.
More about Bulldoc Korean Fusion
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Bulldoc Korean Fusion
3039 E Campus Pointe Dr, Fresno
|Spicy Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.95
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.95
|Seasoned Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.95
More about Slaters 50-50
Slaters 50-50
639 E Shaw Ave #115, Fresno
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
Served with our signature pumpkin sauce.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
718 W Shaw Ave, Fresno
|Large Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.50
|Small Sweet Potato Fries
|$9.50
More about PressBox Sports Grill
PressBox Sports Grill
6022 N Figarden Drive, Fresno
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$10.18