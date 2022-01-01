Frisco American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Frisco
More about Green Gator
Green Gator
5566 Main St #110, Frisco
|Popular items
|Jambalya
|$12.00
Pulled Chicken, Smoked Sausage, Bell Peppers, Cajun Spices
|Blackened Redfish
|$22.00
Crawfish Cream Sauce, Dirty Rice & Grilled Asparagus
|Seafood Gumbo
|$6.00
Cup or Bowl
More about Dillas Quesadillas
Dillas Quesadillas
3930 Preston Rd #140, Frisco
|Popular items
|R Plain-o
|$5.49
MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce
|R Gordo
|$7.29
Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
|R Hot Hatch
|$6.99
Chicken, Ground Beef, or Steak, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
More about The Common Table
The Common Table
6740 Winning Drive, Frisco
|Popular items
|Fried Naked Wings
|$14.00
|Chicken Fried Ribeye
|$20.00
|Elotes
|$6.00
More about UP Inspired Kitchen
UP Inspired Kitchen
5285 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
|Popular items
|Sammie
|$10.50
Scrambled pasture-raised egg, choice of protein, cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli served on brioche bun. Served with Mixed Green Salad
|Avocado Toast
|$9.50
Sliced avocado, radish, fresno chile, sea salt, lemon & microgreens on sourdough
|UP Burrito
|$11.00
Choice of protein, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, avocado smash, salsa verde with whole wheat wrap. Served with Mixed Green Salad