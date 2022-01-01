Frisco American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Frisco

Green Gator image

 

Green Gator

5566 Main St #110, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jambalya$12.00
Pulled Chicken, Smoked Sausage, Bell Peppers, Cajun Spices
Blackened Redfish$22.00
Crawfish Cream Sauce, Dirty Rice & Grilled Asparagus
Seafood Gumbo$6.00
Cup or Bowl
More about Green Gator
Dillas Quesadillas image

 

Dillas Quesadillas

3930 Preston Rd #140, Frisco

Avg 4.6 (1951 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
R Plain-o$5.49
MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce
R Gordo$7.29
Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
R Hot Hatch$6.99
Chicken, Ground Beef, or Steak, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
More about Dillas Quesadillas
The Common Table image

 

The Common Table

6740 Winning Drive, Frisco

Avg 4.1 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Naked Wings$14.00
Chicken Fried Ribeye$20.00
Elotes$6.00
More about The Common Table
UP Inspired Kitchen image

 

UP Inspired Kitchen

5285 Dallas Parkway, Frisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sammie$10.50
Scrambled pasture-raised egg, choice of protein, cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli served on brioche bun. Served with Mixed Green Salad
Avocado Toast$9.50
Sliced avocado, radish, fresno chile, sea salt, lemon & microgreens on sourdough
UP Burrito$11.00
Choice of protein, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, avocado smash, salsa verde with whole wheat wrap. Served with Mixed Green Salad
More about UP Inspired Kitchen

