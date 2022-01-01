Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Gaithersburg
/
Gaithersburg
/
Edamame
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve edamame
KENAKI Sushi Counter
706 Center Point Way, Gaithersburg
No reviews yet
Edamame
$6.00
More about KENAKI Sushi Counter
Ranken Noodle House - Kentlands Square
133 Commerce Square Pl, Gaithersburg
No reviews yet
Edamame
$5.00
Young soy beans boiled, salted, and served cold.
More about Ranken Noodle House - Kentlands Square
