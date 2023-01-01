Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Gambrills

Gambrills restaurants
Gambrills restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco - LMT Truck 3

2614 Smooth Alder Street, Gambrills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla$15.00
large flour tortilla, stewed chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Mushroom Quesadilla$14.00
large flour tortilla, mushroom a la plancha, melted jack cheese, fajita mix, oyster mushroom, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Kids Chicken Quesadilla**$0.00
Chicken & cheese in a flour tortilla, served with a side of rice and beans
More about Little Miner Taco - LMT Truck 3
Molloys Irish Pub & Grill image

 

Molloy's Irish Pub Crofton MD

1053 Maryland Rt 3 N, Gambrills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadillas$12.99
Filled with cheese, onion, bell pepper. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side. Add beef or chicken $4.00
More about Molloy's Irish Pub Crofton MD

