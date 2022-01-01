Garden Grove juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Garden Grove

Sunright Tea Studio image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

13878 Brookhurst Street, garden grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Matcha Red Bean Frostie$5.95
Premium Matcha from Japan perfectly ice-blended with our signature housemilk, combined with creamy Matcha Brulee and topped with sweet red bean
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Grapefruit Jasmine Tea$4.95
Fragrant jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed grapefruit juice and served with grapefruit slices
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Tastea image

 

Tastea

10189 Westminster Ave, Garden Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20oz Bootea Shaker
32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
More about Tastea
Restaurant banner

 

Tastea

12085 Brookhurst St., GARDEN GROVE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20oz Bootea Shaker
32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
More about Tastea

