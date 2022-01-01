Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Kimchi in
Gardena
/
Gardena
/
Kimchi
Gardena restaurants that serve kimchi
Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO
18203 S Western Ave #104, Gardena
No reviews yet
Kimchi
$1.90
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe and Catering
15322 Normandie Ave, Gardena
No reviews yet
Kimchi Royale
Side Kimchi
$2.00
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe and Catering
