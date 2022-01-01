Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Gardena

Go
Gardena restaurants
Toast

Gardena restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO

18203 S Western Ave #104, Gardena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi$1.90
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO
Item pic

 

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe and Catering

15322 Normandie Ave, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Royale
Side Kimchi$2.00
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe and Catering

