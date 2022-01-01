Egg sandwiches in Gardena
Gardena restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Soul Food Shack - Gardena - 1762 W El Segundo Blvd
Soul Food Shack - Gardena - 1762 W El Segundo Blvd
1762 W El Segundo Blvd, Gardena
|Bacon & Egg Sandwich
|$8.50
Choice of pork or turkey bacon, eggs, cheese
The Pan - Artesia
The Pan - Artesia
1425 w artesia bvld #24, Gardena
|The Pastrami & Egg Sandwich
|$15.00
Pastrami, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, two over medium eggs, hash browns & mustard on grilled rye bread.