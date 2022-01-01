Short ribs in Gardena
Gardena restaurants that serve short ribs
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe and Catering - Gardena
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe and Catering - Gardena
15322 Normandie Ave, Gardena
|Short Ribs Slider
|$7.45
|Short Ribs Taco
|$8.45
More about DUTC Grill/Golden Bird
DUTC Grill/Golden Bird
14903 S. WESTERN AVENUE, Gardena
|Short Ribs
|$24.25
savory beef short ribs with brown gravy served with rice
More about The Pan - Artesia
The Pan - Artesia
1425 w artesia bvld #24, Gardena
|Short Rib Benedict
|$19.00
Two corn cakes tipped with short rib braised barbacoa over mexican street creamed corn, poached eggs & poblano cream sauce.
More about The Pan- Gardena 1 - 16601 S Western Ave
The Pan- Gardena 1 - 16601 S Western Ave
16601 S Western Ave, Gardena
|Short Rib Benedict
|$19.00
Two corn cakes tipped with short rib braised barbacoa over mexican street creamed corn, poached eggs & poblano cream sauce.