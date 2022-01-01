Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Gardena

Go
Gardena restaurants
Toast

Gardena restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

 

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe and Catering - Gardena

15322 Normandie Ave, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Ribs Slider$7.45
Short Ribs Taco$8.45
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe and Catering - Gardena
Consumer pic

 

DUTC Grill/Golden Bird

14903 S. WESTERN AVENUE, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Ribs$24.25
savory beef short ribs with brown gravy served with rice
More about DUTC Grill/Golden Bird
Consumer pic

 

The Pan - Artesia

1425 w artesia bvld #24, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Benedict$19.00
Two corn cakes tipped with short rib braised barbacoa over mexican street creamed corn, poached eggs & poblano cream sauce.
More about The Pan - Artesia
Main pic

 

The Pan- Gardena 1 - 16601 S Western Ave

16601 S Western Ave, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Benedict$19.00
Two corn cakes tipped with short rib braised barbacoa over mexican street creamed corn, poached eggs & poblano cream sauce.
More about The Pan- Gardena 1 - 16601 S Western Ave
Item pic

 

Tamaen - Gardena - 15476 South west avenue

15476 South west avenue, Gardena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Braised Short Rib Soup$10.99
More about Tamaen - Gardena - 15476 South west avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Gardena

Kimchi

Pork Chops

Burritos

Beef Curry

Chicken Tenders

Croissants

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Map

More near Gardena to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston