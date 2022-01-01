Crab cakes in Gardena
Gardena restaurants that serve crab cakes
The Pan - Artesia
1425 w artesia bvld #24, Gardena
|Zola's Crab Cake Benedict
|$20.00
Two crab cakes topped with sauteed spinach, poached eggs, & red pepper gravy, served with a side of house potatoes.
The Pan- Gardena 1 - 16601 S Western Ave
16601 S Western Ave, Gardena
|Crab Cakes
|$25.00
Red pepper cream, whipped potatoes, and sauteed green beans with garlic
|Zola's Crab Cake Benedict
|$20.00
