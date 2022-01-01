Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Georgetown

Go
Georgetown restaurants
Toast

Georgetown restaurants that serve meatball subs

Item pic

 

600 Degrees Marketplace

114 E 7TH ST, Georgetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$8.95
House made Italian meatballs, La Monica marinara, mozzarella cheese, and hot Italian peppers.
More about 600 Degrees Marketplace
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant

1201 S Church St, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (1841 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Parm Sub HALF$10.95
Our meatballs loaded into a sub roll and topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese
More about Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Georgetown

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Salad

Avocado Toast

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Crab Cakes

Reuben

Egg Benedict

Map

More near Georgetown to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston