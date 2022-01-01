Meatball subs in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve meatball subs
600 Degrees Marketplace
114 E 7TH ST, Georgetown
|Meatball Sub
|$8.95
House made Italian meatballs, La Monica marinara, mozzarella cheese, and hot Italian peppers.
PIZZA • PASTA
Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant
1201 S Church St, Georgetown
|Meatball Parm Sub HALF
|$10.95
Our meatballs loaded into a sub roll and topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese