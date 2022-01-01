Quesadillas in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve quesadillas
El Monumento
205 W 2nd St, Georgetown
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
10 '' Flour tortilla with melted Monterrey jack cheese, rajas. Garnished with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Can add beef, chicken , shrimp or chorizo for addt'l charge.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$10.00
Kids quesadilla with choice of chicken or cheese. Served with rice and choice of side. Side options are Rice/beans, fruit, sweet potato fries, or queso mac.
Mikey V's Tacos On The Square
112 W 8th St, Georgetown
|3 Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.95
A large 14" flour tortilla stuffed with 3 kinds of shredded cheese and melted to perfection. You have several choices of protein you can add to this.
|Beef Birria Quesadilla W/ Consume
|$12.75
14 inch flour tortilla filled with birria, cheese, onions and cilantro. Melted together and cut in 4 sections.
Just Love Coffee
1013 W University Ave, Georgetown
|Cheesy Quesadilla
|$4.99
Half cheesy quesadilla with chips or fruit.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.50
Diced chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, peppers, onions, tomatoes and jalapeno waffled in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.