Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Georgetown

Go
Georgetown restaurants
Toast

Georgetown restaurants that serve quesadillas

Quesadilla image

FRENCH FRIES

El Monumento

205 W 2nd St, Georgetown

Avg 3.7 (1357 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$8.00
10 '' Flour tortilla with melted Monterrey jack cheese, rajas. Garnished with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Can add beef, chicken , shrimp or chorizo for addt'l charge.
Kids Quesadilla$10.00
Kids quesadilla with choice of chicken or cheese. Served with rice and choice of side. Side options are Rice/beans, fruit, sweet potato fries, or queso mac.
More about El Monumento
Mikey V's Tacos On The Square image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mikey V's Tacos On The Square

112 W 8th St, Georgetown

Avg 4.7 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Cheese Quesadilla$5.95
A large 14" flour tortilla stuffed with 3 kinds of shredded cheese and melted to perfection. You have several choices of protein you can add to this.
Beef Birria Quesadilla W/ Consume$12.75
14 inch flour tortilla filled with birria, cheese, onions and cilantro. Melted together and cut in 4 sections.
More about Mikey V's Tacos On The Square
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • WAFFLES

Just Love Coffee

1013 W University Ave, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (2029 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesy Quesadilla$4.99
Half cheesy quesadilla with chips or fruit.
Chicken Quesadilla$8.50
Diced chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, peppers, onions, tomatoes and jalapeno waffled in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Just Love Coffee
MasFajitas image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

MasFajitas

3010 Williams Dr, GEORGETOWN

Avg 4.5 (2136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Quesadilla$9.99
Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
Combo Fajita Quesadilla$12.49
More about MasFajitas

Browse other tasty dishes in Georgetown

Fish And Chips

Caesar Salad

Croissants

Chipotle Chicken

Cake

Turkey Clubs

Nachos

Cheesecake

Map

More near Georgetown to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston