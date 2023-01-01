Migas in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve migas
Dos Salsas - Georgetown
1104 S Main St, Georgetown
|Migas
|$9.99
Three eggs cooked with tortilla chips, onions, jalapeño peppers & tomatoes, topped with cheddar cheese
The Monument Cafe
500 S Austin Ave, Georgetown
|Migas Taco
|$6.00
Flour or Corn Tortilla Filled w/ Scrambled Egg, House Migas Mix, Crispy Corn Tortilla Strips, Jalapenos, & Cheese.
|Migas
|$13.75
Two Eggs Scrambled w/ Our House Migas Mix, Crispy Corn Tortilla Strips, Cheese, & Jalapenos. Choice of Tortillas & Choice of Meat!