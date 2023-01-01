Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Migas in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants
Georgetown restaurants that serve migas

Dos Salsas - Georgetown

1104 S Main St, Georgetown

Migas$9.99
Three eggs cooked with tortilla chips, onions, jalapeño peppers & tomatoes, topped with cheddar cheese
More about Dos Salsas - Georgetown
The Monument Cafe

500 S Austin Ave, Georgetown

Migas Taco$6.00
Flour or Corn Tortilla Filled w/ Scrambled Egg, House Migas Mix, Crispy Corn Tortilla Strips, Jalapenos, & Cheese.
Migas$13.75
Two Eggs Scrambled w/ Our House Migas Mix, Crispy Corn Tortilla Strips, Cheese, & Jalapenos. Choice of Tortillas & Choice of Meat!
More about The Monument Cafe

