Pork tenderloin in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve pork tenderloin
Joe's Farm Grill
3000 E Ray Rd Bidg. #1, Gilbert
|Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
|$16.00
Pounded, breaded, fried pork tenderloin; white onions, pickles, special sauce
|Pork Tenderloin & Eggs
|$16.00
Pounded, breaded, fried tenderloin covered in our sausage herb-cream gravy, three scambled eggs, potatoes (or side), and choice of homemade biscuit or coffee cake
Matt's Big Breakfast Gilbert
3150 East Ray Road Suite #158, Gilbert
|SPECIAL SCRAMBLE (PORK TENDERLOIN)
|$15.39
Three cage-free eggs scrambled with roasted pork tenderloin, local organic baby spinach, havarti cheese, choice of potatoes with toast and house-made preserves.
No substitutions.