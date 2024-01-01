Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork tenderloin in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants
Gilbert restaurants that serve pork tenderloin

Joe's Farm Grill

3000 E Ray Rd Bidg. #1, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$16.00
Pounded, breaded, fried pork tenderloin; white onions, pickles, special sauce
Pork Tenderloin & Eggs$16.00
Pounded, breaded, fried tenderloin covered in our sausage herb-cream gravy, three scambled eggs, potatoes (or side), and choice of homemade biscuit or coffee cake
More about Joe's Farm Grill
Matt's Big Breakfast Gilbert

3150 East Ray Road Suite #158, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPECIAL SCRAMBLE (PORK TENDERLOIN)$15.39
Three cage-free eggs scrambled with roasted pork tenderloin, local organic baby spinach, havarti cheese, choice of potatoes with toast and house-made preserves.
No substitutions.
More about Matt's Big Breakfast Gilbert

