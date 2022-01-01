Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp curry in
Gilbert
/
Gilbert
/
Shrimp Curry
Gilbert restaurants that serve shrimp curry
Talew Thai Bistro - 3373 E. Queen Creek
3373 E Queen Creek Rd, Gilbert
No reviews yet
Pineapple Shrimp Curry
$18.00
More about Talew Thai Bistro - 3373 E. Queen Creek
Ta Lew Thai Bistro
1493 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
Avg 4.6
(1872 reviews)
Pineapple Shrimp Curry
$18.00
More about Ta Lew Thai Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Gilbert
Volcano Rolls
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Bean Burritos
Chicken Rolls
Chicken Teriyaki
Tortilla Soup
Steak Tacos
California Rolls
More near Gilbert to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
Scottsdale
Avg 4.4
(133 restaurants)
Tempe
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Chandler
Avg 4.4
(74 restaurants)
Mesa
Avg 4.1
(71 restaurants)
Queen Creek
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Apache Junction
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Maricopa
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(124 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(629 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston