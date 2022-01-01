Chicken sandwiches in
Glen Allen
/
Glen Allen
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Glen Allen restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Capital Ale House
4024-A Cox Rd, Glen Allen
Avg 4.2
(1832 reviews)
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
Crispy fried chicken breast with pickles, lettuce, tomato and mayo, then drizzled with hot honey.
More about Capital Ale House
Browse other tasty dishes in Glen Allen
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Pickles
French Fries
More near Glen Allen to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Henrico
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Midlothian
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Chesterfield
No reviews yet
Powhatan
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Hopewell
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Charlottesville
Avg 4.4
(74 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(165 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston