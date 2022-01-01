Gnocchi in Glen Ellyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • MEATBALLS • TAPAS • CAKES

fire + wine

433 N Main S, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (2336 reviews)
Takeout
Asiago Gnocchi$14.00
garlic · shallots · chili flakes · vino · tomato · spinach · pecorino
Vegetables + Gnocchi$17.00
broccolini · cauliflower · carrots · peppers · brussel sprouts · vino · parmesan · pecorino
Family Meal - Vegetable Gnocchi$59.00
feeds 3-4 adults / includes family-sized salad and dessert of your choice / broccolini · cauliflower · carrots
peppers · brussel sprouts · vino · pecorino
Made In Italy Trattoria image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Made In Italy Trattoria

476 Forest Ave, Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (632 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GNOCCHI$18.00
