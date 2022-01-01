Glendale bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Glendale

Desert Rose Pizza Gastropub and Steaks image

PIZZA • GRILL

Desert Rose Pizza Gastropub and Steaks

6729 N 57th Dr, Glendale

Avg 4.3 (744 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ribeye Salad$15.00
Philly Cheese Steak$16.00
Wings$8.00
More about Desert Rose Pizza Gastropub and Steaks
The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife image

GRILL

The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife

4494 w Peoria Ave, Glendale

Avg 4.7 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Liliac February 10th (just bring your receipt on show night)$30.00
A receipt will be mailed or text to you. Bring this with you the night of the event and show at the door.
Hollywood Knock Outs Women Wrestling (just bring your receipt on show night)$20.00
A receipt will be mailed or text to you. Bring this with you the night of the event and show at the door.
Liliac VIP (just bring your receipt on show night)$40.00
A receipt will be mailed or text to you. Bring this with you the night of the event and show at the door.
More about The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife
Tandoori Times - Glendale image

 

Tandoori Times - Glendale

5626 W Bell Road, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Korma GF$15.00
Boneless chicken cooked in mild yogurt base curry sauce with touch of cream & cashews
Seasoned Rice GF & VEGAN$2.95
1000 grains of Indian basmati rice, cooked with cumin and green peas
Chicken Makhani GF$15.00
Boneless chicken cubes cooked in clay oven, then cooked in special curry base of vine ripened tomatoes, special spices, touch of butter & fenugreek herbs
More about Tandoori Times - Glendale
Bonitas image

TACOS

Bonitas

4920 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale

Avg 4.3 (975 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada Street Taco$2.50
Green Chile Burro$7.50
Baby Bandito$6.75
More about Bonitas
KETTS PLACE image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

KETTS PLACE

5304 N 59TH AVE, GLENDALE

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Original Buffalo Wings
Crispy deep fried wings, tossed in your favorite sauce, and served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Available in 12, 24, 50 or 100 pieces.
Make Your Own Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings on our homemade thin crust dough
Calzone$9.00
Includes ricotta, mozzarella & your choice of filling with a side of red sauce.
More about KETTS PLACE
Jimbo’s Sports Bar/Grill image

 

Jimbo’s Sports Bar/Grill

12224 North 51st Ave, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Dozen$16.99
Fresh jumbo chicken wings fried crisp and tossed in classic Buffalo Sauce, Med or Hot or choose from Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Honey Hot Sauce or BBQ. Served with Ranch or bleu cheese dressing, celery and carrots
More about Jimbo’s Sports Bar/Grill

