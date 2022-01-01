Glendale bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Glendale
More about Desert Rose Pizza Gastropub and Steaks
PIZZA • GRILL
Desert Rose Pizza Gastropub and Steaks
6729 N 57th Dr, Glendale
|Popular items
|Ribeye Salad
|$15.00
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$16.00
|Wings
|$8.00
More about The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife
GRILL
The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife
4494 w Peoria Ave, Glendale
|Popular items
|Liliac February 10th (just bring your receipt on show night)
|$30.00
A receipt will be mailed or text to you. Bring this with you the night of the event and show at the door.
|Hollywood Knock Outs Women Wrestling (just bring your receipt on show night)
|$20.00
A receipt will be mailed or text to you. Bring this with you the night of the event and show at the door.
|Liliac VIP (just bring your receipt on show night)
|$40.00
A receipt will be mailed or text to you. Bring this with you the night of the event and show at the door.
More about Tandoori Times - Glendale
Tandoori Times - Glendale
5626 W Bell Road, Glendale
|Popular items
|Chicken Korma GF
|$15.00
Boneless chicken cooked in mild yogurt base curry sauce with touch of cream & cashews
|Seasoned Rice GF & VEGAN
|$2.95
1000 grains of Indian basmati rice, cooked with cumin and green peas
|Chicken Makhani GF
|$15.00
Boneless chicken cubes cooked in clay oven, then cooked in special curry base of vine ripened tomatoes, special spices, touch of butter & fenugreek herbs
More about Bonitas
TACOS
Bonitas
4920 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Street Taco
|$2.50
|Green Chile Burro
|$7.50
|Baby Bandito
|$6.75
More about KETTS PLACE
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
KETTS PLACE
5304 N 59TH AVE, GLENDALE
|Popular items
|Original Buffalo Wings
Crispy deep fried wings, tossed in your favorite sauce, and served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Available in 12, 24, 50 or 100 pieces.
|Make Your Own Pizza
Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings on our homemade thin crust dough
|Calzone
|$9.00
Includes ricotta, mozzarella & your choice of filling with a side of red sauce.
More about Jimbo’s Sports Bar/Grill
Jimbo’s Sports Bar/Grill
12224 North 51st Ave, Glendale
|Popular items
|The Dozen
|$16.99
Fresh jumbo chicken wings fried crisp and tossed in classic Buffalo Sauce, Med or Hot or choose from Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Honey Hot Sauce or BBQ. Served with Ranch or bleu cheese dressing, celery and carrots