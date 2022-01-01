Caesar salad in Glendale
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
State 48 Funk House Brewery - Glendale
6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., Glendale
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Chompie's - Arrowhead
7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale
|Caesar Salad
|$7.49
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons mixed with Caesar dressing
|Christy's Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.99
Sliced chicken breast, crisp Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons mixed with Caesar dressing