Caesar salad in Glendale

Glendale restaurants
Glendale restaurants that serve caesar salad

State 48 Funk House Brewery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

State 48 Funk House Brewery - Glendale

6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., Glendale

Avg 2.6 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.00
More about State 48 Funk House Brewery - Glendale
Item pic

 

Chompie's - Arrowhead

7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$7.49
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons mixed with Caesar dressing
Christy's Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Sliced chicken breast, crisp Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons mixed with Caesar dressing
More about Chompie's - Arrowhead
Consumer pic

PASTA

Mac Shack

6530 West Happy Valley Road Suite 116b, Glendale

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar salad$8.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Tossed in a Creamy Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese
More about Mac Shack

