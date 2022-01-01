Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Glendale

Glendale restaurants
Glendale restaurants that serve samosa

Tandoori Times - Glendale image

 

Tandoori Times - Glendale

5626 W Bell Road, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SAMOSA CHOLEY$12.00
More about Tandoori Times - Glendale
Vegetable Samosa image

 

Haldi Glendale

18561 N 59th Ave Suite 122, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Samosa$7.00
fried cone shaped pastry filled with spiced potatoes, onions, peas. Two pieces per order. Served with chutneys.
More about Haldi Glendale

