Thai tea in
Glendale
/
Glendale
/
Thai Tea
Glendale restaurants that serve thai tea
Pad Thai Cafe
18425 North 51st Avenue, Glendale
No reviews yet
Thai Jasmine Green Tea
$4.50
Thai Pink Milk Tea
$4.50
Thai Tea
$4.50
More about Pad Thai Cafe
Pokitrition - Westgate
9405 W. Glendale Av #105, Glendale
No reviews yet
Thai Tea
$4.50
Real Thai tea leaves + light half & half. No powder. 24oz
More about Pokitrition - Westgate
