Glendale sandwich spots you'll love

Glendale restaurants
Must-try sandwich spots in Glendale

Salt & Olive image

 

Salt & Olive

400 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hummus$8.95
Your choice of classic or spicy
Shirazi$11.95
combination of fresh chopped cucumber, tomato, onion, and fresh parsley with our house lemon dressing
Chicken Noodle Soup
a mix of healthy vegetables, noodles, and shredded chicken
More about Salt & Olive
Chef Harout image

 

Chef Harout

236 North Central Avenue, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Falafel$10.50
More about Chef Harout
Restaurant banner

 

Phoenicia

343 North Central Avenue, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KIBBEH MAKLI$11.95
KIBBEH NAYEH$14.95
FATTOUSH$10.95
More about Phoenicia
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba

249-D N Glendale Ave., Glendale

Avg 4.7 (163 reviews)
More about Jamba

