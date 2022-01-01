Chili in
Glendale
/
Glendale
/
Chili
Glendale restaurants that serve chili
SUSHI
Octopus Japanese Restaurant
112 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale
Avg 4.1
(3649 reviews)
Garlic Chili Edamame
$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
More about Octopus Japanese Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Glendale
California Rolls
Chicken Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken
Burritos
Avocado Rolls
Steak Burgers
Edamame
Salmon
More near Glendale to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.3
(53 restaurants)
North Hollywood
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
West Hollywood
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Burbank
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Studio City
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Montrose
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
South Pasadena
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(127 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(196 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston