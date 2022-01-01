Chili in Glendale

Go
Glendale restaurants
Toast

Glendale restaurants that serve chili

Garlic Chili Edamame image

SUSHI

Octopus Japanese Restaurant

112 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale

Avg 4.1 (3649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Chili Edamame$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
More about Octopus Japanese Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Glendale

California Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Burritos

Avocado Rolls

Steak Burgers

Edamame

Salmon

Map

More near Glendale to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston