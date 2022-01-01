Mac and cheese in Glendale
Glendale restaurants that serve mac and cheese
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Bourbon Steak
237 S Brand Blvd, Glendale
|Truffle Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
Bacari
757 Americana Way, Glendale
|Hunter's Mac and Cheese
|$10.00
five-cheese fondue, toasted panko, white truffle oil, scallion (add bacon +$2)
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
ROCKBIRD
1147 E Colorado St, Glendale
|Mac n Cheese
|$8.00
Penne pasta, three cheese cream sauce and a buttery panko crust