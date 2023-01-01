Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Granby

Granby restaurants
Granby restaurants that serve french fries

SANDWICHES

Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food

83 Salmon Brook St, Granby

Avg 4.1 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Freshies Burger & French Fries$16.50
Angus beef 8oz topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a Portuguese roll
Pink or No Pink
French Fries$6.00
Frank's Veggie Burger & French fries$16.50
Housemade been burger topped with provolone served on a bed of arugula, tomato, cucumber, carrot, drizzled with balsamic.
More about Freshies Cafe - For the love of Good Food
Granby’s Pizzeria

565 Salmon Brook Street, Granby

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side French fries$4.99
More about Granby’s Pizzeria

