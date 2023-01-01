Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Grand Haven

Go
Grand Haven restaurants
Toast

Grand Haven restaurants that serve grits

Consumer pic

 

TWO YOLKS CAFE - 1099 S Beacon Blvd

1099 S Beacon Blvd, Grand Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grits$3.50
More about TWO YOLKS CAFE - 1099 S Beacon Blvd
Item pic

 

The Paisley Pig GastroPub - Grand Haven

501 Miller Dr., Grand Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Grits$6.25
Side Grits$6.99
Shrimp & Grits$32.99
House seasoned jumbo white shrimp, chorizo, cheddar old fashioned grits, goldew pepper cream, harissa bbq
More about The Paisley Pig GastroPub - Grand Haven

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Haven

Mac And Cheese

Nachos

Tacos

Chili

Sweet Potato Fries

Pies

Cookies

Waffles

Map

More near Grand Haven to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (176 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Jenison

No reviews yet

Coopersville

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (176 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (726 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (544 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1820 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston