Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grits in
Grand Haven
/
Grand Haven
/
Grits
Grand Haven restaurants that serve grits
TWO YOLKS CAFE - 1099 S Beacon Blvd
1099 S Beacon Blvd, Grand Haven
No reviews yet
Grits
$3.50
More about TWO YOLKS CAFE - 1099 S Beacon Blvd
The Paisley Pig GastroPub - Grand Haven
501 Miller Dr., Grand Haven
No reviews yet
Side Grits
$6.25
Side Grits
$6.99
Shrimp & Grits
$32.99
House seasoned jumbo white shrimp, chorizo, cheddar old fashioned grits, goldew pepper cream, harissa bbq
More about The Paisley Pig GastroPub - Grand Haven
Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Haven
Mac And Cheese
Nachos
Tacos
Chili
Sweet Potato Fries
Pies
Cookies
Waffles
More near Grand Haven to explore
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(176 restaurants)
Muskegon
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Holland
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Saugatuck
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Byron Center
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Wyoming
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Jenison
No reviews yet
Coopersville
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Muskegon
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(176 restaurants)
Ludington
Avg 3.7
(5 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(60 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(726 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(544 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1820 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(400 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston