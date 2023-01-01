Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Philly rolls in
Greenwich
/
Greenwich
/
Philly Rolls
Greenwich restaurants that serve philly rolls
600 Steamboat Rd.
600 Steamboat Road, Greenwich
No reviews yet
Philly Cheese Steak, Grilled Steak Meat with Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Cheese, on a Hero Roll, with small Onion Rings
$8.95
More about 600 Steamboat Rd.
Miku Sushi
68 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich
No reviews yet
Philly Roll
$8.00
More about Miku Sushi
