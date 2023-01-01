Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly rolls in Greenwich

Go
Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Greenwich restaurants that serve philly rolls

Dartcor image

 

600 Steamboat Rd.

600 Steamboat Road, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak, Grilled Steak Meat with Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Cheese, on a Hero Roll, with small Onion Rings$8.95
More about 600 Steamboat Rd.
Main pic

 

Miku Sushi

68 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Roll$8.00
More about Miku Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich

Pear Salad

Fried Rice

Buffalo Wings

Hot Chocolate

Lobster Rolls

Tagliatelle

Asian Salad

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Greenwich to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2070 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (606 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1103 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston