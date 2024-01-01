Cheeseburgers in Gretna

Joe's Cafe celebrates the Po'boy which is a unique sandwich with a rich history. It originated from Louisiana in the early 20th century, when it was invented by two brothers named Benny and Clovis Martin. The Martins opened a sandwich shop in New Orleans and started to make po'boys with French bread filled with a variety of meat or seafood such as roast beef, ham and cheese, or shrimps.

The combinations of ingredients are virtually infinite. The name of the sandwich refers to the moment when one of the New Orleans streetcar conductors, who were on strike at the time, entered the Martins' shop, and someone shouted: "Here comes another po-boy"!

The sandwich gained huge popularity due to the locally made bread which is crispy on the exterior and incredibly soft on the interior. Today, this Louisiana staple is commonly served with French fries and gravy, and it is recommended to pair it with a cold soft drink or an iced tea the house wine of the south.

