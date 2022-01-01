Filet mignon in Groton

Gibbet Hill Grill image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Gibbet Hill Grill

61 Lowell Rd, Groton

Avg 4 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Mignon 6 oz$33.00
More about Gibbet Hill Grill
Groton Station House Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Groton Station House Restaurant

20 Station Avenue, Groton

Avg 4.4 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Filet Mignon$47.00
8 oz barrel cut, 28-day aged. Plated with your choice of two sides: Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, French Fries, Maple Glazed Carrots, Grilled Farm Broccolini. Substitute side Caesar salad or Groton Center Farms salad + 5
More about Groton Station House Restaurant

