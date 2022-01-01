Burritos in Groton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Groton restaurants
Groton restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Blackbird

491 Main Street, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheesesteak Burrito$13.00
Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with sautéed, shredded steak smothered in American cheese with sautéed mushrooms, onions & peppers in a soft tortilla wrap.
Western Chipotle Burrito$13.00
Two scrambled eggs , pecan-wood smoked ham, cheddar cheese, with sautéed red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and smoky chipotle sauce and home fried potatoes in a soft white tortilla wrap.
Meat Lover's Burrito$13.00
Two scrambled eggs with bacon, sausage and smoked ham, smothered in Cheddar Jack cheese & home fried potatoes in a soft white tortilla wrap
More about Blackbird
Item pic

 

Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery

159 Main Street, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Brisket Burrito$11.00
Beef brisket, caramelized onions, two eggs, potatoes, black beans, salsa, cheddar, flour tortilla
Pork Burrito$10.50
Braised pork, two eggs, black beans, potatoes, guacamole Jamaican BBQ sauce, jack cheese in a flour tortilla
Bacon Burrito$10.00
Thick-cut bacon, two eggs, black beans, potatoes, salsa, jack cheese in a flour tortilla
More about Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery

