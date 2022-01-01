Burritos in Groton
Blackbird
491 Main Street, Groton
|Philly Cheesesteak Burrito
|$13.00
Two scrambled eggs & home fried potatoes with sautéed, shredded steak smothered in American cheese with sautéed mushrooms, onions & peppers in a soft tortilla wrap.
|Western Chipotle Burrito
|$13.00
Two scrambled eggs , pecan-wood smoked ham, cheddar cheese, with sautéed red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and smoky chipotle sauce and home fried potatoes in a soft white tortilla wrap.
|Meat Lover's Burrito
|$13.00
Two scrambled eggs with bacon, sausage and smoked ham, smothered in Cheddar Jack cheese & home fried potatoes in a soft white tortilla wrap
Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery
159 Main Street, Groton
|Beef Brisket Burrito
|$11.00
Beef brisket, caramelized onions, two eggs, potatoes, black beans, salsa, cheddar, flour tortilla
|Pork Burrito
|$10.50
Braised pork, two eggs, black beans, potatoes, guacamole Jamaican BBQ sauce, jack cheese in a flour tortilla
|Bacon Burrito
|$10.00
Thick-cut bacon, two eggs, black beans, potatoes, salsa, jack cheese in a flour tortilla