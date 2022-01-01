Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Groton

Go
Groton restaurants
Toast

Groton restaurants that serve sliders

Groton Publick House image

 

Groton Publick House

94 Lovers Lane, Groton

Avg 4.3 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Shaved Steak Sliders$11.00
More about Groton Publick House
Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery image

 

Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery

159 Main Street, Groton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ Slider Bar$45.00
Rolls, beef brisket, pulled pork, slaw, pickled hot peppers, sweet BBQ sauce, spicy BBQ sauce. Add bacon $15
More about Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Groton

Croissants

Hot Chocolate

Paninis

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Wraps

Reuben

Pastries

Clams

Map

More near Groton to explore

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Leominster

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Chelmsford

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Westford

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Fitchburg

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston